Madhya Pradesh: World Environment Day painting competition involves kids

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A painting competition was organised on the topic ‘World Environment Day’ by school education department in the summer camp being run in government girls' hostel to give the message of environmental protection through child painters. During this, they painted their imagination of how to save the environment on plain white sheets.

This competition was organised under the guidance of collector Dinesh Jain, panchayat CEO and Ankur Abhiyan nodal officer Guruprasad and People's Campaign Council district co-ordinator Virendra Singh Thakur. In the senior group, the first prize was secured by Bharti Kharol, second by Sarika Bagada, third by Upasana Gwala and encouragement by Usha Verma and Navya Moriya.

At the event, Vijayashree Jain gave detailed guidance to the children on the need for environment and its importance in our lives. Warden Annapurna Pancholi, assistant warden Veshali Joshi and self-defence instructor Shrimahesh Nayak had special co-operation in the programme.