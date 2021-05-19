Madhya Pradesh: Work of ICU at Covid Centre inspected in Nagda

NAGDA (UJJAIN DISTRICT): During the second wave of corona the administration has launched a Covid Centre in Bima Hospital here in Nagda town of Ujjain district. It took a month to set-up the centre and at present 15-20 oxygen-beds are available for corona patients in the centre.
On Tuesday Civil engineers inspected the work of ICU at the centre. There are 24 beds on the central oxygen line and 24 more are being set-up. Plans are afoot to set-up the hospital with 75 beds along with an ICU in future.
Sub-divisional magistrate Ashutosh Goswami, Block Medical Officer Dr Kamal Solanki, Nodal Officer Dr Sanjiv Kumrawat among others were present during the inspection.
Union minister for social justice and empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot sanctioned Rs 60 lakh to install an oxygen plant in the centre. MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has sanctioned Rs 55 lakh for ICU wards in Nagda and Khachrod.
Member of Parliament Anil Firojia and in-charge Minister Mohan Yadav are providing the necessary equipment in Nagda. LANXESS India Private Limited also offered Rs 10 lakh for the Bima Covid Centre.
Meanwhile, a woman from Lasudia village recovered and was discharged with saturation of peripheral oxygen pulse of 97 on Tuesday.
Dr Kumrawat said that the patient was admitted in Bima Covid Centre May 11 with oxygen saturation level of 75 and pulse rate of 137. But she recovered after routine treatment.
Dr Kumrawat also informed that there are 12 patients in the centre, 5 in ICU and 7 in the isolation ward of Government Hospital. 90 samples were taken for corona testing and 88 patients were examined at flu OPD.
MP hands over flowmeters to Bima Hosp staff
Member of Parliament Anil Firojia inspected the Bima Hospital on Tuesday. He said plans are afoot to set-up 80 beds including an ICU with 10 beds in the Hospital. He also provided flowmeters to the hospital staff. Firoziya said that they are recruiting medical staff for ICU and an ambulance will soon be provided for the Hospital. BJP member Bahadur Singh Bormundla, ex-MLA Dilip Singh Shekhawat among others were present during the inspection.
