Madhya Pradesh: Work of ICU at Covid Centre inspected in Nagda

NAGDA (UJJAIN DISTRICT): During the second wave of corona the administration has launched a Covid Centre in Bima Hospital here in Nagda town of Ujjain district. It took a month to set-up the centre and at present 15-20 oxygen-beds are available for corona patients in the centre.

On Tuesday Civil engineers inspected the work of ICU at the centre. There are 24 beds on the central oxygen line and 24 more are being set-up. Plans are afoot to set-up the hospital with 75 beds along with an ICU in future.

Sub-divisional magistrate Ashutosh Goswami, Block Medical Officer Dr Kamal Solanki, Nodal Officer Dr Sanjiv Kumrawat among others were present during the inspection.

Union minister for social justice and empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot sanctioned Rs 60 lakh to install an oxygen plant in the centre. MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has sanctioned Rs 55 lakh for ICU wards in Nagda and Khachrod.

Member of Parliament Anil Firojia and in-charge Minister Mohan Yadav are providing the necessary equipment in Nagda. LANXESS India Private Limited also offered Rs 10 lakh for the Bima Covid Centre.