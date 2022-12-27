Madhya Pradesh: Work done at Shraddalaya home for elderly is commendable, says Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University of Social Sciences's vice-chancellor Dinesh Sharma

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Serving the elderly is a good deed that is being done at many places bringing smiles on the faces of the elderly, who are spending their second innings in old-age homes. But the work done by Shraddalaya old-age-home run by the Bhoj Shodh Sansthan is commendable said vice-chancellor Dinesh Sharma, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, who appeared as chief guest, at first anniversary of the reconstruction of Shraddalaya old-age-home on Tuesday.

Guest of honour Padma Shri Bhalu Mondhe expressed pleasure while attending event. He said there is a lot of scope for work expansion here. The proposal for using solar electricity is very good providing solar electricity for 24 hours and more. It is safe to use and does not malfunction. Later, a dance performance was presented by dance artists led by President awardee Vrushali Deshmukh. Bhavani Joshi and Dr Ravikant Bordia accorded a warm welcome to the guests. Bhoj Shodh Sansthan director Dipendra Sharma conducted the event.

