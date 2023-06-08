Madhya Pradesh: Women Stage Sit-in At Krishi Mandi For Wage Hike In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Women labourers staged a sit-in at the gate of Krishi Mandi on Wednesday morning, demanding wage hike in Piplia Mandi of Mandsaur.

They also called Malhargarh block Congress president Anil Sharma on the spot and informed him about their problems. Women said that they were working as labourers in the Mandi for many years but were not paid enough wages. They endlessly work at go-downs of successful merchants, who fail to pay them rightful money. Women were unable to maintain their families with these wages and inflation.

Hence, they demanded that Mandi should pay them Rs 300 per day. Presently, they are only getting Rs 240 per day and Rs 30 per hour as night duty. They also demanded Mandi administration to treat them respectfully.

Sharma said that demands of women labourers were legitimate and should be considered by the administration of Mandi. He also had a word with Mandi secretary Kamlesh Meena and asked him to solve the matter on priority basis.

