Madhya Pradesh: Women play Lathmar Holi in Patrakar Colony

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of women accompanied by men played Lathmar Holi in Patrakar Colony of Badnawar on Rang Panchami. After that, the couples of the colony also danced to the beat of drums. Lathmar Holi is a local celebration of the Hindu festival of Holi. Lathmar Holi is celebrated in Barsana and Nandgaon. Barsana and Nandgaon towns are located in Uttar Pradesh. It is believed that Lord Krishna visited Radha's village and playfully teased her and her friends on this day. Soldier Omprakash Harod, who came from Patiala, was heartily felicitated by the residents of the colony. Former MLA Shantilal Dhabai also celebrated Holi with them.

Rangpanchami colours entire city

Meghnagar: A Rang Panchami procession Gair was taken out in the city from Neelkantheshwar Mahadev Temple in Meghnagar on Sunday. State president of BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha Kalsingh Bhabar also participated in this event. Bhabar personally played the musical instrument and danced on the tribal folk songs on the main roads of the city. During this, senior BJP leader Mukesh Mehta, councillor Santosh Parmar, organiser Mohan Prajapat, Mukesh Bamania, Pratap Baria, Pintu Basaud, Himmat Singh Kachhawa, Dashrath Kattha, Kisan Vyas and others were also present. The group celebrated Rangpanchami in Ramdal Akhara too.