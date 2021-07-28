Madhya Pradesh: Women of self-help groups in Ratlam sell masks worth Rs 8L

Ratlam: A total of 117 women of 64 self help groups sold 80,000 masks and achieved a turnover of Rs 8 lakh during Covid-19 pandemic in the district. Their enterprise helped them earn their livelihood and gain confidence. On the orders placed by respective Janpand Panchayats in the district masks were prepared and sold by the women members of the self help group, informed chief executive officer District Panchayat Meenakshi Singh . Retail selling was also carried out in some areas, added an official.

One Shyamabai resident of Raoti tribal village and members of Laxmi self help group said that masks making and selling helped in running the livelihood during pandemic period. She prepared 3,000 masks at her home.