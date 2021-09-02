Madhya Pradesh: Women launch hunger strike over inflated electricity bills

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Women of the town started a hunger strike in front of the Electricity Board office located at Jawahar Marg on Tuesday to protest against the inflated electricity bills.

The women sitting on the agitation here alleged that the electricity distribution company is serving excessive bills to them for the last few months, while the same items are being used in their homes which were there in the past. We want to know as to how the bills are increasing when we are consumption the same number of equipment.

The women alleged that those who are greasing the palms of the officers of the department profitable, their bills are reduced.

Not only this, but the women also alleged that in the past, the electricity bill of their homes was not so much, but at present, they are getting inflated power bills. The past few months have been most challenging as due to the corona pandemic, they are facing financial problems in the family.

At the same time, rising inflation has also worsened the situation. The women have started an agitation from the officials of the Electricity Department demanding that the bills should be reduced.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Candidates fail to submit forms thanks to absentee returning officer

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 01:40 AM IST