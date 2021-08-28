Madhya Pradesh: Women Congress stage protest against inflation

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On the call of Madhya Pradesh Women Congress and state president Archana Jaiswal, in protest against this rising inflation, Dhar District Mahila Congress under the leadership of senior Congress leader Prabha Balmukund Singh Gautam and District Mahila Congress president Vijeta Trivedi, staged protest at the Lebad Square Thursday.

Prabha Balmukund Singh Gautam who was the part of the protest said that the due to the inflation the backbone of the common man, labours and middle-income group families has been broken in the country.

BJP government had made many promises to prevent inflation at the time of elections but it has failed completely failed in fulfilling these promises.

District Women Congress president Trivedi, while protesting against the inflation, said that due to the corona epidemic in the country, people from all sections if the society is facing financial problems.

District women Congress vice-president Madhuri Soni, Vaishali Padihar, district Congress secretary Amit Soni, Hemlata Kushwah,Hemlata Mehta among others were present, said Madhuri Soni.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 12:20 AM IST