Madhya Pradesh: Women Block Congress comes out in support of Parents Welfare Assn, submit memo to SDO for the fee waiver

Nagda: A large number of women led by the president of Women Block Congress president Megha Dhawan submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer for fee waiver supporting Parents Welfare Association.

They threatened to stage a sit-in on February 4 if their demands are not taken care of.

During the academic year 2020-21, due to the pandemic the schools were shut and were not operated. On the directions of the education department, a few schools started conducting online classes. Nagda, being an industrial town, suffered a lot economically due to lockdown. Parents and contractual workers are in an economic crisis and the schools are demanding full fees for the academic session of 2020-21, which the parents are not in a position to pay. The parents are feeling harassed due to continuous fee reminder calls and messages and notices sent to them, a parent said.

Through the memorandum, they have demanded to waive off the tuition fee of April, July, August and September and to grant 70% concession in the tuition fee for online classes. They have also demanded a special concession for the children of 3,500 contract workers who were thrown out of Grasim Industries.

The president of Parents Welfare Association Shailendra Singh Chouhan, secretary Shilpa Gupta and many others were present along with a large number of parents.