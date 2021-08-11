Madhya Pradesh: Woman robbed of gold chain

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 52-year-old woman was robbed of her gold chain in Annapurna police station area on Tuesday. During the incident she was on her way back to home on her scooter.

According to police, the incident took place in Prikanko Colony at around 3 pm. Chhaya Rajvaidya, resident of Sudama Nagar was on her way back to home when a youth on a bike snatched her gold chain from her neck.

She cried for help and some people gathered at the spot but the accused ran away. The women reached the police station and lodge a complain against the accused. The police started the investigation to find the accused.

The CCTV footage of the area are being checked by the police to identify the accused.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 01:39 AM IST