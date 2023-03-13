Madhya Pradesh: Woman harassed and tortured over dowry demands in Gwalior, accused booked

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Maharajpura police of Gwalior have registered a case against a man for harassing and torturing her wife over dowry demands, the police said on Monday.

The police added that they have also registered a case against the kin of the key accused.

City Superintendent of police (CSP) of Gwalior, Ravi Bhadoria said that the complainant, Nikita Singh, a resident of Bhind, had been married to a man named Ankesh Parihar in February 2022. Singh’s family had given Rs 11 lakh in cash, a car and some gold ornaments to Bhadoria’s family, as per their demands.

Some time after the marriage, Parihar and his kin began demanding an air conditioner and a bullet bike from Singh as dowry. When she refused, her brother-in-law Rakesh, mother-in-law Munni Devi and sister-in-law Neha began harassing and torturing her physically. Later, her husband Ankesh thrashed her brutally and banished her from the house.

The matter was even addressed in the Bhind panchayat several times, but Parihar and his family did not reconcile with Singh and her family. Finally, Singh approached police and lodged a case against all the accused.

CSP Bhadoria said that all the accused are at large and efforts are on to nab them.

