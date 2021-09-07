Madhya Pradesh: Woman ends her life 9 months after marriage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Only nine months after her marriage, a woman ended her life by consuming poison at her home under the Pardeshipura police station jurisdiction on Tuesday.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, so the reason why she took the extreme step could not be ascertained. The police are taking down the statement of her husband and investigating the case to find out the reason behind her suicide.

Pardeshipura police station-in-charge Ashok Patidar said the deceased had been identified as Komal, 19, a resident of the Janata Quarters area of the city. She was rushed to hospital after she consumed some poisonous substance at home. She died during treatment on Tuesday morning. The police have sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation into the case.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Komal had got married to Shivam in December 2021. She worked in a saree showroom in the city. The statements of her parents are also being taken down by the police. Sources claimed that the woman and a woman friend of her husband had an argument a few days ago.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:57 PM IST