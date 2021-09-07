e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 05:10 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Congress constitutes SIT on death of tribal man in Khargone Jail

“First it was murder of whole family in Nemawar, then Neemuch and now in police station Biston in Khargone distrist, where tribal people are being targeted,” said Narendra Saluja.
Staff Reporter
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has formed a five member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the custodial death of a tribal man in Khargone district, said media coordinator of Congress, Narendra Saluja.

Media coordinator Saluja said that Congress is worried over repeated incidents of atrocities on tribal and poor people. “First it was murder of whole family in Nemawar, then Neemuch and now in police station Biston in Khargone distrist, where tribal people are being targeted,” said Saluja.

Former CM and state Congress chief Kamal Nath has taken note of the incident and termed it as a serious matter. He has formed a five member team headed by former minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho.

Other members include Gyarsilal Rawat, Mukesh Patel, Prachilal Meda and Walsing Meda.

The team will visit Khairkundi village in Khargone district, meet the family members of the victim besides others from the same village. The team will submit its report to Kamal Nath within three days of visit.

A tribal man was allegedly killed in the Biston police station after the police torture. Later people from the village gathered and started stone pelting on the police injuring several policemen.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 05:10 PM IST
