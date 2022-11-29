Madhya Pradesh: Woman dies during Pradeep Mishra’s katha

Preacher Pradeep Mishra |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman from Seoni Malwa died after her condition deteriorated during the Shivmahapuran Katha of pandit Pradeep Mishra in Dayal Bagh, Malharganj area, on Monday. The daughter-in-law of the woman and a youth alleged that no one helped them when her condition deteriorated. The police sent the body for autopsy and started investigation into the case.

According to the police, Ramwati Lowanshi (55), a resident of Seoni Malwa in the Hoshangabad district, was rushed to the hospital, but she could not be saved. The exact reason for her death would be known only after the autopsy report.

Daughter-in-law Mamta informed the media that they came to the city for the katha on November 24. On Monday, my mother-in-law's condition deteriorated during the katha. The organiser didn’t help in taking her to the hospital. She alleged that her mother-in-law could have been saved had she received treatment on time.

Ankit Sharma, who was at the katha, spotted the woman lying on the floor. Ankit said that he sought help from the organisers on the stage, but they didn’t help. Later, Ankit and other people at the venue took the woman to the hospital and informed the police.

