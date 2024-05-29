Madhya Pradesh: Woman Delivers Baby Two Days After Wedding In Dhar, Rape Ordeal Comes To Fore

File pic

Gujari (Dhar) (Madhya Pradesh): In a startling revelation that has sent shockwaves through the community, a newly married woman from a small village under Dhamnod police station jurisdiction delivered a girl child just two days after her wedding.

When the in-laws of a girl questioned about her delivery, she narrated her ordeal about how she was repeatedly raped by one accused on the pretext of marriage and later refused to get married saying that he was already married and had a family.

As soon as the matter came to the fore, police took cognizance into the matter and arrested the accused person who was identified as Sunil Baghel, a resident of Sarai village.

According to Dhamnod police, the girl entered into the wed-lock on May 20. Barely two days later, she experienced severe stomach pain in the early hours of May 22. Her husband promptly took her to the community health centre in Dhamnod, where she delivered a baby girl.

The unexpected birth stunned the in-laws, who immediately questioned the woman. Under pressure, she revealed a harrowing story of rape and deceit that had been concealed for months.

The woman recounted that two years ago, she had met Sunil at a wedding in village Simrali. They exchanged phone numbers and began communicating regularly. Sunil visited her in Kachwania multiple times, and about nine months ago, he raped her in a field, promising marriage. Fearing threats and social stigma, she kept the incident a secret from her family.

As her pregnancy progressed, she repeatedly informed Sunil, who continued to visit and assault her. In November and December 2023, when she confronted him again about her pregnancy, Sunil revealed that he was already married and would not marry her. He then ceased all contact.

Afraid of defamation, the woman stayed silent, and her family arranged her marriage on May 20. Following the birth of her child, she approached Dhamnod police station and lodged a complaint against Sunil. The police have registered a case against Sunil under various sections, including rape, and have arrested him.

The incident has highlighted the grave issue of sexual violence and the importance of supporting victims in seeking justice.