Madhya Pradesh: Woman BJP leader Preeti Birla terms attack on her as politically motivated

Speaking to Free Press, the victim of the incident Preeti said that attack on her might be politically motivated and one of the ministers of Shivraj Singh Chouhan government may have been involved in the attack.

She claimed that she had been raising issues concerning public welfare and have lodged FIRs against many who have been involved in wrongdoings. She said that my activism may have aggrieved someone and that may be the reason behind the attack. Besides, Birla alleged that she possesses crucial information and evidences in connection with construction of Naigaon – Lebad National Highway and she is planning to take the matter to the court.

Meanwhile, attack on Birla and her statement is enough to stir political storm in the area. On updates from police department in the case, Birla said that she has already recorded her statement and provided the names of all the suspects to the investigation officer.

When contacted additional superintendent of police Sunder Singh Kanesh said that as per the statement given by Birla, police investigation is on.

“We are verifying that suspects persons and are tracking their movement through tower location and other means,” Kanesh said.