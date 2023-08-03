Madhya Pradesh: With Birojabai’s House, PM Awas Yojana Benefits Stretches To 1 Lakh Beneficiaries In Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Central Government’s most ambitious scheme -- Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Rural (PMAY-R) -- has been successful in bringing smiles to faces of more than one lakh beneficiaries in Khargone district.

As per records provided by the district panchayat, the authority has already handed over house keys to as many as 1,01,386 beneficiaries till the end of July 2023.

PMAY is a flagship programme that addresses urban housing shortage among the EWS/LIG and MIG categories by ensuring a pucca house. In the entire Khargone district, the authority has approved 1,07,438 houses, out of which 1,01,386 (94.3% of the target) houses have been completed and handed over to the beneficiaries.

District Panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma said that so far, 1,01,386 poor families have received pucca houses. The district got eighth rank at the state-level in the PM Awas Plus Yojana, while it stood first in the division. With the availability of pucca houses, social and economic changes were slowly taking place in poor families. They got freedom from filth and the fear of thatched roof falling off.

Bholu Ratan Singh, a labourer from Dudgaon village of Barwah janpad, was the first beneficiary in the district when the scheme started in 2016-17. Sharing his experience about what changes this scheme brought about in his life, he said that the wall of his house was in a dilapidated condition with the roof covered with sacking and polythene. The roof used to leak in the rain and the family had to spend lot of time before monsoon season to rectify this. However, after getting the pucca house under the scheme, they were spending time in earning wages and changing their life.

The 100,000th house was presented to Biroja Bai, wife of Kashiram Bhalse of Dasnaval village in Segaon Janpad. She said that earlier she used to live in a house that was built using raw bricks and mortar. Even the rainwater used to enter the house. She said that any sound in the neighbourhood ignited fear of house collapse. However, now she was living without fear.

PMAY housing allotment conditions in Khargone district

Janpad Target Construction Percentage

Barwah 14983 14230 94.9

Bhagwanpura 18863 17983 95.3

Bhikangaon 12387 11513 92.9

Gogawa 6730 6441 95.7

Kasrawad 9813 9123 92.9

Khargone 4468 4257 95.2

Maheshwar 13982 13067 93.4

Jhirnya 18655 17521 93.9

Total 107438 101386 94.3

(Figures as per provided by district panchayat till July 2023)

