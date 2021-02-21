Madhya Pradesh: With all COVID norms in place, residential schools and hostels to re-open for class 10 and 12

Khandwa: The school education department has given consent for the reopening of all government and private residential schools and hostels for the students of class 10th and 12th.

Keeping the pandemic in mind, these schools and hostels will have to follow the guidelines released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Indian government, Home Ministry and school education department strictly. Standard 10 and 12 students can come only with the written consent given by their parents and guardians.

The attendance of the students will not be compulsory. Residential schools will also provide the facility of online classes. Following all Covid norms and installation of the Arogya Setu App will be mandatory. Sanitation and hygiene will have to be maintained. State helpline numbers and local hospital numbers will be provided in the schools and hostels so that in an emergency the students, teachers, and schools can contact them. The premises will have to be sanitised on a regular basis. For air conditioning, ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD will have to be followed compulsorily. The responsibility for the protection and health of the students will be entire of the school and hostel management.