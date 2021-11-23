Madhya Pradesh: Will get clean city title only if CMOs visit city from morning, DM to officials

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar collector Dr Pankaj Jain has instructed chief municipal officers of all urban bodies of the district to ensure excellent performance in cleanliness survey. The officers have been instructed to take stock of cleanliness system prevailing in their respective areas every morning.

Addressing officials, he also expressed concern over drop in ranking of Badnawar tehsil in the district. He asked officials to motivate employees of urban bodies and keep bonding with citizens.

He said that along with citizens, staff of the urban body would not have liked the ranking to fall.

He congratulated citizens’ representatives and employees of the urban bodies of Dhar and Rajgarh on excellent performance.

He said that cleanliness survey was the report card of urban bodies’s performance throughout the year and everyone was expected to perform better than before.

He asked officials to prepare for cleanliness survey 2022. Proper documentation, IEC work and ground work should be solid. Segregation of waste should be done at the source as well as arrangements for trenching ground should also be made. Special attention should be paid to proper cleanliness in Mandu, collector said.

Collector Dr Jain said that working style was reflected in resolution of cases filed with CM Helpline. He asked officials to ensure that closure of CM Helpline cases was done to the satisfaction of the complainant. All the SDMs were also added through video conferencing in the meeting.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 02:30 AM IST