Madhya Pradesh: When Tirla farmer had a date with Modi

DHAR: Christmas brought a big surprise for Manoj Patidar, a farmer from the small Tirla village of Dhar district as he had a long chat with none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video-conferencing after PM Modi released Rs 18,000 crore to the accounts of 9 crore farmers across the country under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.
During such video conferencing with the farmers of Tirla, Dhar, PM discussed about the agriculture bills, to which farmer Manoj Patidar replied that farmers will benefit from the laws and feels that new opportunities have unlocked for the farmers.
Patidar told the PM that so far he had received Rs 10,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. "Under the new farm laws, we can now sell the farm produce to any private business or organisation. This year, I sold 85 quintal soybean to ITC," he said.
"There are some politicians who are busy imposing their views on farmers and are saying that farmers will not benefit from the entry of private players. You being a farmer yourself, are saying that you are benefitting from this. Do the private players take away your money or pay you less?" PM Modi asked the farmer.
"This is not the case as we have the option to sell it elsewhere. Sometimes they suggest us about what we can do as they inspect our product in front of us and in terms of payment too, they are very straightforward. I truly believe this is beneficial to us," he said in his response.
While PM Modi also showed concern with the treatment of the farmers from the private organisations during the trade, he asked if Manoj was bothered with the minor problems from the crop; to which he replied positively that his crop was measured in front of them and he did not face any issue.
After being asked about the benefit received under the scheme, Manoj informed that the amount is received in the account in the stipulated time. PM Modi also showed interest in Manoj’s life with farming.
Manoj informed that he received farming education from the ashram of Athavale and he had also gained education living in Ahmedabad. PM Modi also interacted with the family of Manoj as well.
Madhya Pradesh: Farmers listen to PM speak on farm laws
SANAWAD: In the district panchayat of Barwaha, a programme was set up at 11 am for the live broadcasting of PM Modi’s speech on the big screen. The programme was inaugurated with lighting of the lamp. Large number of people gathered at the zila panchayat. BJP Sanawad gramin mandal president Jai Karora remarked that BJP is committed to the development and uplift of the farmers and is continuously striving for agricultural development and prosperity. District gram panchayat of Barwaha instructed each panchayat secretary to organise the programme systematically.
PM, CM urge farmers not to fall prey to politics
KUKSHI: A programme was organised in the premises of the district panchayat in Kukshi under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp before the portrait of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee while a large crowd of farmers gathered to attend the same. Through the video conferencing, the farmers heard the PM Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan on agriculture bills and they advised farmers to not fall prey to political agendas.
