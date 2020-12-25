Madhya Pradesh: When Tirla farmer had a date with Modi

Patidar told the PM that so far he had received Rs 10,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. "Under the new farm laws, we can now sell the farm produce to any private business or organisation. This year, I sold 85 quintal soybean to ITC," he said.

"There are some politicians who are busy imposing their views on farmers and are saying that farmers will not benefit from the entry of private players. You being a farmer yourself, are saying that you are benefitting from this. Do the private players take away your money or pay you less?" PM Modi asked the farmer.

"This is not the case as we have the option to sell it elsewhere. Sometimes they suggest us about what we can do as they inspect our product in front of us and in terms of payment too, they are very straightforward. I truly believe this is beneficial to us," he said in his response.

While PM Modi also showed concern with the treatment of the farmers from the private organisations during the trade, he asked if Manoj was bothered with the minor problems from the crop; to which he replied positively that his crop was measured in front of them and he did not face any issue.

After being asked about the benefit received under the scheme, Manoj informed that the amount is received in the account in the stipulated time. PM Modi also showed interest in Manoj’s life with farming.

Manoj informed that he received farming education from the ashram of Athavale and he had also gained education living in Ahmedabad. PM Modi also interacted with the family of Manoj as well.