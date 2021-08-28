Madhya Pradesh: Whatever I am at today it is because of you: Gehlot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot people accorded grand welcome to the Karnataka state governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on his maiden arrival to the village after becoming Karnataka state governor. Many social organisations and the dignitaries felicitated governor Gehlot during a programme organised here.

Addressing the villagers here at mandi premises, governor Gehlot said that the people of Alot sent him to the state Assembly thrice and later he become the MP from Dewas – Shajapur parliamentary constituency and become a member of the Rajya Sabha. Acknowledging the people of Alot, governor Gehlot thanked people for their support and love and said that whatever he is today it is because of the support and affection of people.

He said that in the last years, development works worth more than Rs 17,000 crore have been done in Alot area and in future I will keep working for the development of Ratlam district including Alot and Jaora area.

Ujjain MP Anil Firojia, Ratlam MLA Chetanya Kashyap, Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey, Ratlam Rural MLA Dilip Kumar Makwana along with BJP district president Rajendra Singh Lunera, Alot former MLA Jitendra Gehlot also addressed the programme.

After programme, Governor Gehlot had discussion with the dignitaries and he took stock of situation prevailing in the area.

Governor Gehlot directly reached the Government Hospital, where he inaugurated the X-ray machine, ICU room and congratulated the doctors and staff serving during the corona period.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 12:28 AM IST