Madhya Pradesh: We’ve completed preparations from logistics to storage of corona vaccine, says chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indore: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said government is committed to good governance and to develop infrastructure in urban and rural areas to make the state self reliant under its Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh drive.

“We are focusing on boosting the economy and employment in the state and taking necessary steps,” he told media during his visit to the city. Chouhan said his government has started a transparent system in which people applying for facilities will get them in a week. “The concerned officials will be fined on delay and a deemed permission will be generated for work online,” he added. He said education and health care will be his priority.

Responding to a question on stone pelting in Ujjain, Gautampur, and Mandsaur, Chouhan said appropriate action will be taken against guilty. Toa query on dry run of vaccines in the country, Chouhan said they have completed preparations from logistic to storage of vaccine as per Centre’s guidelines. “We are ready for dry run and will conduct when Centre permits,” Chouhan added.