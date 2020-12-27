Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath hits out at CM Shivraj Chouhan; says 'they only work when elections are around'

The local bodies elections are not small elections, these are the elections which are like seeds and when the Lok Sabha elections are around they work like a tree, said former chief minister Kamal Nath here on Sunday.

The ex-CM held a meeting with the municipal corporation in-charge and the district presidents at PCC.

Nath further added that through these elections they can connect with the people directly and this election plays a vital role in assembly elections and in parliamentary elections.

In the meeting five proposals have been passed, in the first proposal the Congress party supports the farmers' agitation going at the borders of Delhi state.

Nath alleged that for the last one month the farmers are sitting on dharna, against the three Agriculture Bills, but the Government of India is not paying attention to their demands.

He alleged that the local bodies elections have been extended to three months because of COVID-19 pandemic as the BJP fears that they will lose the election. He added that the government had taken the corner by showing fear about COVID-19, “But when it comes to their rally no corona will be present and recently in 28 assemblies the by-elections were held”.

He alleged that in the state health services are at their worst level and in Shahdol, 27 children had lost their lives because of carelessness.

He pointed out the issue of Beti Poojan and asked that the government should draw a security plan for them.

He alleged that the price of the domestic cylinders had increased to Rs 100, but instead of bringing down the prices, the government is increasing.

The last issue is related to unemployment, Nath alleged that the chief minister has no plans to generate employment in the state.