Madhya Pradesh: Western Rly GM Inspects Work At Mhow Station

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway general manager, Ashok Kumar Mishra inspected the ongoing construction work at Mhow railway station. He was accompanied by Rajneesh Kumar, divisional manager, Western Railway, administrative officer, construction, Vineet Kumar, chief engineer Dheeraj Kumar Singh, and many other officers. The general manager took information about the ongoing construction work on platform number one and platform number 4 of Mhow railway station and its expected completion date.

The general manager gave necessary instructions to the officers of the Construction Department. While discussing with journalists, the general manager said that the construction work of platform number 1 and 4 of Mhow railway station will be completed very soon.

He also said that the work of broad gauge line from Mhow to Patalpani and Sanawad will be completed in about two years. He told that very soon a detailed discussion will be held with the principal secretary level officers in Delhi regarding land of the Forest Department between Patalpani and Sanawad.

He was confident that the work of Pithampur tunnel despite being hampered because of water will be completed in time. Answering the questions of the journalists, he told that a meeting of the railway chairman and all officers in Indore will be held to review the construction work going on in Mhow Khandwa, Indore Dahod, rail line, as well as the ongoing construction work in Indore.