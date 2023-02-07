Madhya Pradesh: Western Railway to build 16 stations under Amrit Bharat Station Yojna

Representational Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Amrit Bharat Station Yojna, Western Railway plans to build 16 railway stations in the Ratlam rail division.

These railway stations are Dahod, Dewas, Nagda, Akodia, Beracha, Neemuch, Khachraud, Maksi, Meghnagar, Sehore, Sujalpur, Laxmibai Nagar, Limkheda, Chanderia, Mandsaur, and Chittorgarh, according to railway information.

Western Railway has issued an expression of interest for a consultant to improve railway stations, including passenger amenities (EOI).

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer Western Railway, stated in a press release issued here that the development works at 16 railway stations in the Ratlam rail division will also include improvements to the current passenger facilities.

The development work will be carried out in accordance with the needs of the respective railway station, for which a panel of consultants will be formed.

The master plan of the railway station phased modernization of the railway station circulating area, passenger amenities, improvement of the railway station's façade, roof plaza, modern entry gate, waiting hall, retiring room, improvement in public facilities, and a number of other development works, including passenger amenities, will be included in the development works.