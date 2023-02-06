e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Congress leaders demonstrate in Ratlam

Former Union minister and Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria, claimed at the dharna site that investors have lost a lot of money because of the Adani controversy.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 08:57 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders and workers from Ratlam on Monday demonstrated in front of the main branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) here against the ongoing Hindenburg-Adani row.

Former Union minister and Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria, claimed at the dharna site that investors have lost a lot of money because of the Adani controversy. He claimed that the Union government was only interested in promoting two industrialists in the country.

Given the gravity of the situation, he demanded that the Union government resigns. City Congress president Mahendra Kataria stated that 29 crore LIC policy-holders and 45 crore SBI account-holders are extremely concerned about the Adani controversy.

Ratlam Rural Congress president Kailash Patel spoke on the occasion, as did Congress leaders Shantilal Verma, Yasmin Sherani, Mayank Jat, Rajiv Rawat, Rajnikant Vyas, Satish Purohit, Shantilal Malviya and others. Following the demonstration and dharna, a memorandum was delivered to the district administration and addressed to the President of India.

