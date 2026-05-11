Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company Resolved 3,638 Electricity Cases In National Lok Adalat | FP Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company (West Discom) successfully resolved 3,638 electricity-related cases during the first National Lok Adalat of the current financial year, providing consumers with concessions worth Rs1.10 crore under prescribed norms and eligibility criteria.

The company also recovered revenue amounting to Rs4.16 crore through the settlement process. To ensure the success of the Lok Adalat, thousands of notices were issued across a 15-district operational area, encouraging users to opt for settlement under the Energy Department’s relief scheme.

The Lok Adalat covered cases involving civil liabilities up to Rs10 lakh. Settlements were reached in cases related to electricity theft and irregularities registered under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

Under the settlement scheme, pre-litigation cases received a 30% concession on assessed civil liability and 100% waiver on interest amounts. For litigation-stage cases, consumers were granted a 20% concession on assessed civil liability along with a full waiver of interest.