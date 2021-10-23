Madhya Pradesh: West Discom to investigate low power consumption houses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company has decided to send teams to investigate those houses which are consuming less than 100 units of power in a month even in a city like Indore.

The move comes following pilferage cases were caught in a sampling of 25 houses consuming less than 100 units in a month and availing benefit of Re 1 per unit scheme.

Irregularities were found in 18 out of 25 houses. At some houses, small shops were also found which were using domestic connection instead of commercial.

Moved by the development, Amit Tomar directed officials to do physical verification at houses consuming 100 units of power in a month.

Teams inspect the houses and write in their reports, the reasons for low consumption. Tomar said that the reasons for low consumption of power be other than pilferage. “May the reader is not doing reading properly or the house members are out of station. Chances are that someone has purchased the house for investment and it is unoccupied,” he said.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 01:23 AM IST