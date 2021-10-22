Madhya Pradesh: Passenger suffers heart attack onboard Vistara flight, dies en-route to hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Vistara airlines flight from Bangalore to Delhi (UK 818) had to make an emergency landing at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport on Thursday night after a passenger suffered a heart attack onboard the aircraft.

The passenger Manoj Kumar Agarwal (50) who was going from Bengaluru to Delhi first complained of uneasiness and suffered a heart attack. After taking necessary permission from the ATC, the aircraft landed at the Indore airport at around 9.30 pm. A doctor's team and an ambulance were ready and he was rushed to the Banthiya Hospital, but he died on the way. He was then taken to a government hospital for post mortem

After being informed by the airlines, some of his relatives reached the city on Friday morning. The deceased is a trader and he has a shop in Ashish Market, Tilkar Vihar, Delhi.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:08 PM IST