Madhya Pradesh Water Crisis Deepens! Low Rainfall Hits Groundnut Harvesting In Mandsaur, Dhar And Neemuch Brace For Drinking Water Shortages | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Low rainfall has left groundnut farmers in Malhargarh, Narayangarh, Tila Kheda and other areas of Mandsaur district struggling to harvest their crops.

Farmers are using sprinklers and pipes to wet dry fields before uprooting groundnuts, as a lack of soil moisture makes harvesting difficult and increases the risk of crop damage.

District Congress general secretary Anil Sharma, senior Congress leader Ajit Kumath, Janpad member Shyamlal Malviya Chawli and Ghanshyam Bairagi visited fields on Friday and interacted with groundnut farmers and agricultural workers.

Farmers said the soil had almost no moisture, forcing them to use water to loosen the ground so groundnuts could be removed without breaking underground and suffering losses.

Sharma and Kumath demanded that Malhargarh tehsil be declared drought-affected, citing low water levels and concerns over irrigation for the upcoming rabi season.

They also criticised the delay in announcing the 2026-27 opium policy, saying it had left farmers uncertain.

Badnawar prepares for water shortage

BADNAWAR: With below-normal rainfall causing declining water levels in ponds and groundwater sources, the administration has begun preparations to ensure drinking water availability until July next year.

Officials are concerned about a possible shortage in the coming months and have been directed to take preventive measures.

SDM Priyanka Mimrot chaired a departmental review meeting and instructed officials to protect water sources, repair non-functional tankers, prevent water wastage and arrange alternative supplies wherever necessary.

Officials reported that water levels in most ponds had reached near the lowest storage level, with only one to three metres of water remaining. Dumala pond was at full tank level, while Batwaria pond had around 18% water remaining. Authorities have directed officials to reserve water in advance for drinking purposes.

Water from Kheda, Dumala, Mansagara, Dholana and Nandram Chopra School ponds may also be used when required. The administration discussed deploying tankers and acquiring tubewells with adequate water.

Officials were also directed to repair more than 500 non-functional handpumps among approximately 2,400 in the area. The meeting also reviewed irrigation needs and encouraged farmers to grow less water-intensive crops during the kharif season.

Civic Body restricts pond water usage for agriculture

MANDU: Mandu municipal council has appealed to residents across its 15 wards not to use pond water for agriculture and construction as limited rainfall has reduced water storage in the urban area's ponds and public drinking water tanks.

The council said the available water would be important for residents and livestock during the coming summer. Announcements have been made urging farmers, residents and builders to avoid using water from drinking water sources for irrigation, construction and other non-essential purposes.

Residents and members of the Kahar community submitted a memorandum to municipal council officer Sushil Thakur seeking steps to conserve pond water. They expressed concern that continued agricultural use could rapidly lower water levels and create a drinking water shortage.

The Kahar community also said fish had been released into ponds across the Mandu urban area and were still small. It said falling water levels could affect fish survival and cause financial difficulties for families dependent on the activity.

Kahar community president Shiv Chauhan, vice president Raju Arya and others were among those who submitted the memorandum.

The council warned that action would be taken against anyone found violating directions issued to protect drinking water sources.

Collector directs multi-level drinking water plan

DHAR: Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena has directed officials to prepare a multi-level action plan to ensure adequate drinking water supply and address future demand.

At a review meeting at the Collectorate on Thursday, Meena instructed Janpad Panchayat CEOs and chief municipal officers to identify water sources, assess their condition and prepare for possible shortages.

He also directed officials to restart defunct drinking water schemes and resolve obstacles through meetings with gram panchayat secretaries.

Meena stressed regular monitoring and timely resolution of water supply problems. He also urged officials to encourage farmers to grow crops requiring less water.

Officials reviewed the Rajod and Ringnod projects. Jal Nigam, municipal bodies and the Narmada Valley Development Authority were asked to assess project requirements and coordinate efforts to improve drinking water availability.

Water committee prioritises drinking water

NEEMUCH: In view of low rainfall in the district, a District Water Utility Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Collector Himanshu Chandra to review water levels across reservoirs and plan for irrigation and industrial needs.

MP Sudhir Gupta stressed prioritising drinking water over other uses, curbing illegal pumping, and promoting low-water-consumption crops. Jawad MLA Omprakash Sakhlecha instructed strict measures to stop water wastage.

The Collector directed officials to take stern action against unauthorised water pumping, inspect temporary electrical connections, and ensure the quality of seeds and fertilisers supplied to farmers.