Madhya Pradesh: Wanted criminal nabbed from forest in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch Cantt police on Monday late night apprehended a wanted notorious criminal Fatehlal alias Mahaveer Nagda, a resident of Bisalwas Bamnia.

Additional superintendent of police Sundar Singh Kanesh said that Fatehlal was involved in many criminal cases, including smuggling in Neemuch, Mandsaur and Chittorgarh of Rajasthan. Police had announced a reward of Rs 20,000 on his arrest after he had opened fire on a police party.

ASP Kanesh informed that on December 26, 2022, a police team from Neemuch Cantt recovered four quintals of banned substance from Bhupendra Bambu, 25, a resident of Nimaniya village, Barmer district in Rajasthan and Bharatram Parmar, a resident of Rebari ki Dhani, Mithoda village of Barmer district in Rajasthan. At that time, accused Fatehlal had escaped from the spot after he opened fire on the police party.

Following the incident, police booked him in a drug trafficking case and Ratlam Range DIG had announced a reward of Rs 20,000.

Taking cognizance of the matter, SP Suraj Kumar Verma formed a special team under the ASP Sundar Singh Kanesh and CSP Ful Singh Paraste. The team engaged a police party from Neemuch Cantt and Baghana to nab the wanted criminal.

Based on the feedback from the informers, police raided different places in the district and on Monday evening, arrested Fatehsingh from the forest area of Bisalwas Bamnia village.

Fatehsingh surrendered, claim kin

The kin of Fatehlal claimed that he surrendered. It is said that he surrendered as his name figured in NDPS cases. The family has ruled out his link with drug peddlers. His relatives said that his name was falsely registered in drug cases but he has nothing to do with it

