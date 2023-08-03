 Madhya Pradesh: Voter Awareness Vehicle Flagged Off In Dewas
Updated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 02:14 AM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In an effort to promote voter awareness and strengthen democratic participation, Dewas collector Rishav Gupta flagged off a specially designed voter awareness vehicle from his office premises on Wednesday. The initiative aims to educate and encourage citizens in the district to exercise their right to vote and be active participants in the electoral process.

The voter awareness vehicle is equipped with multimedia facilities, including audio-visual presentations, interactive displays and informative pamphlets. It will traverse various villages, towns and public spaces in Dewas, reaching out to people of all age groups and backgrounds. The vehicle will disseminate crucial information on voter registration, electoral procedures, voting dates and the importance of casting one's vote in the democratic process.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, collector Rishav Gupta emphasised the significance of voter participation in shaping the nation's destiny. Additional collector Praveen Phulpagare, SDM T Prateek Rao, joint collector Priyanka Mimrot and others were also present.

