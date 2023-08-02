Madhya Pradesh: Passenger Bus Crushes 1, Son Critically Hurt In Dewas

Representative image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): One person died and his son seriously injured when a private passenger bus going from Jabalpur to Indore overturned on them, Sonkatch police said.

The incident was reported near Pushpagiri on the outskirts of Sonkatch tehsil, around 25 kilometres away from Dewas district headquarters on Bhopal –Dewas state highway (SH). At the time of the incident, the father–son duo was standing on the roadside, when the Indore-bound passenger bus went out of control and overturned on them.

After the incident, the driver fled the spot abandoning the bus and the passengers who were trapped inside the bus. Police informed that the deceased was identified as Radheyshyam Sharma (47), a native of Sanwer, Indore, while his son Arpan Sharma (18) is undergoing treatment in Indore.

Police and other villagers evacuated all the passengers breaking window panels of the ill-fated bus. Sonkutch sub-divisional officer ( SDO, police) PN Goyal informed that as many as 35 passengers were in the bus which belongs to Indore-based Hans Travels. The team removed the bus with the help of a crane and took out Radheyshyam and his son out of the bus and took them to the nearby community health centre where doctors declared Radheyshyam brought dead.

