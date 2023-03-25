 Madhya Pradesh: Visually impaired embarks on Narmada Parikrama to raise alarm for clean river
Indore's Neelesh Dhangar, is visually impaired and has decided to take up Narmada Parikrama yatra all alone to generate awareness among people about clean river and clean environment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Neelesh Dhangar | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A divyang man (visually impaired) has embarked upon Narmada Parikrama to sound an alarm about Narmada cleanliness while also keeping the environment clean, healthy, and sustainable for everyone.

Neelesh Dhangar, who hails from Indore, is visually impaired. He has decided to take up Narmada Parikrama yatra all alone to generate awareness among people about clean river, clean environment and has reached Khetia via Pati Bokrata road.

FP Photo

Upon his arrival to the town, a grand welcome was accorded to him by local youths. He was also offered Local Gayatri Shaktipeeth for short-term rest purposes. Dangar has pursued a Master's degree (MA) in Political Science and a Diploma in Computer Applications.

Yatra to enter Maharashtra

He began his Parikrama yatra on January 2, 2023, from Budhni village which falls under the Sehore district. Since then, he has been receiving warm welcomes along the path of Parikrama. Devotees can be seen making several arrangements for his short-term rest, food, and other things. He has also expressed gratitude to locals for their warmth, love and affection for the cause of a clean and free-flowing Narmada river.

On Saturday, Dhangar exchanged his experience with locals, saying that the purpose of this mission is to protect nature and rivers, and plant trees along Narmada's bank. Cleanliness has particular importance in all religions already.

The Yatra will enter Maharashtra in the coming days.

article-image
