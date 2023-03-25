Madhya Pradesh: Colour all green flags with ‘Bhagwa’, says Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri, booked

Dhirendra Shastri | File Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, yet again, has landed in hot water after giving a provocative speech at a program in Udaipur.

During his speech on March 23, Shastri allegedly called for all green flags to be changed to saffron, saying that India is not a country of greens, but ‘bhagwa’. Soon after, an FIR was registered against him.

However, legal experts labelled the FIR ‘politically motivated’.

Advocate Rashmi Pathak, a resident of Jabalpur, said that the government machinery was used in registering the FIR, implying that it was not done by common citizens. She added that if anyone had an objection to Shastri's speech, they should have protested instead of filing an FIR.

Despite the objections raised by Pathak, FIRs have been registered against Shastri in Rajasthan, and the police are currently investigating the matter.

This is not the first time a government official has landed in controversy recently. Just last month, the head of Nagpur made headlines for making controversial remarks during a speech. It remains to be seen what action will be taken against Shastri, and how this latest controversy will play out.