Madhya Pradesh: Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s foundation day celebrated

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The 57th foundation day was celebrated by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Krishna Janmashtami. The programme was organised under the guidance of VHP's regional organisation minister Nanddas Dandotia.

He gave detailed information on the objectives of the establishment of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. On this occasion, VHP department organisation minister Umesh Parashar, district president Manohar Pamnani, district vice-president Jaswant Singh Thakur and others were present.

The outline of the programme was laid by district minister Sandeep Choubey. Ravi Suryavanshi proposed vote of thanks. District publicity head Jitendra Joshi gave all the information.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 02:17 AM IST