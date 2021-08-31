Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet nod to appoint Olympic hockey player Vivek Sagar as DSP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to appoint Vivek Sagar, who was part of the Indian hockey team that won the bronze medal at the recent Tokyo Olympics, as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the state police.

Earlier this month, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had presented a cheque of Rs one crore to Vivek Sagar and announced his appointment as DSP and a house for his family wherever they wish in the state.

"The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday decided to appoint a member of the medal-winning Indian hockey team Vivek Sagar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, as DSP in the state police," MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters after attending the meeting.

Sagar hails from Shivnagar Chandon village in Itarsi tehsil in the Hoshangabad district.

Mishra also said the state government has approved an amount of Rs 110.84 crore to achieve the target of total literacy in Madhya Pradesh by 2025-26 under the "Nav Bharat Saksharta Abhiyan", which will cover over one crore people.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 10:08 PM IST