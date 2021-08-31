Madhya Pradesh: Viral diseases wreaking ‘havoc’ in Indore, patients of cough, fever increase by over 40 percent

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Frequent changes in weather conditions have been inducing viral diseases, especially fever and cough.

City experts believe that there is a sudden rise in viral disorders and at least one member in every family is suffering from the same.

“There is a more than 40 percent hike in seasonal diseases and the number is increasing continuously. From children to elder, people of all ages are suffering from cough, cold and fever at least for three to five days,” HoD of Medicine Department Dr VP Pandey said.

He added that as it is a relief that cases of COVID-19 are at the bottom which is not putting extra burden on the health facilities.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had also issued guidelines for people to not confuse the symptoms of Covid-19 with seasonal diseases and to go for necessary testing.

“As there is uncertainty of weather conditions for the last few days like increasing and decreasing temperature, and intermittent rainfall, cases of dengue, malaria, typhoid, and others usually remain high. We usually see a rise of 15-20 per cent in cases in this season but this time it is more,” Dr Pandey said adding “What affects most is continuous cough in adults and children and it would remain for two to four weeks. A major reason for it is infected lungs due to the virus. Conditions would improve gradually,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nodal Officer for Covid-19 Dr Amit Malakar said, “Yes, the cases of seasonal diseases are increasing and mainly typhoid and other vector-borne diseases. Typhoid is a bacterial disease and is caused due to intake of contaminated water and food. People should continue to follow hygiene even if cases of Covid-19 are decreasing as the fight is still going on.”

Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said, “During monsoon, water contamination provides appropriate conditions for bacterial growth due to which the cases of seasonal diseases occur. Vector-borne diseases will also remain high in this period.”

“Pregnant women, children, and elderly people are more prone to the disease. They should be extra careful and must avoid going out unnecessarily even though cases of Covid are decreasing,” Dr Jadia added.

ALSO READ Start process for Bhopal Chamber of Commerce election afresh, demand traders

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 05:44 PM IST