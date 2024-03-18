Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Stage Protest Against Toll Tax In Alot | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): An uproar erupted on Monday at the toll plaza on Jaora-Alot Road as the toll company sought to collect toll tax on every round from local farmers. In response, Congress leader and district member representative Karan Singh Rathore, along with nearby villagers, gathered in large numbers at the toll plaza.

They urged villagers not to pay toll tax for every round, especially given that farmers were busy with the Rabi crop harvest and transportation to agricultural markets. The toll company was collecting toll tax even if a farmer took his vehicle on the road multiple times a day.

To protest this, the Congress leader and the villagers closed the toll road, demanding exemption for local farmers within a radius of 20 kilometres. In response to the escalating situation, Taal tehsildar BL Dabi and Taal police station in-charge Prakash Singh, along with police officers, arrived at the scene.

After an hour-long protest, the toll road was reopened with an agreement between the protesters and the toll company that local farmers would not have to pay toll tax for the time being. Taal tehsildar Dabi stated that discussions would be held with the MP RDC department and Alot SDM regarding exemptions for nearby villagers from toll tax. The outcome of these discussions will determine whether exemptions will be granted to farmers in the future.