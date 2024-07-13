Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Oppose Land Allotment For Amusement Park In Badnawar

A memorandum was handed over to the SDM | FP photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Kheda staged a protest against the allotment of land for an amusement park project near Nageshwar temple on Petlawad road.

A large number of villagers led by sarpanch Yogesh Mukati gathered at the SDM office and handed over a memorandum to SDM Deepak Chauhan, demanding the cancellation of the land allotment.

It was alleged that the government land, historically known as Balram Dham, was illegally transferred to Badnawar Nagar Parishad for construction of an amusement park.

The transfer was conducted without obtaining necessary NOCs or prior consent from the panchayat. Mukati said the construction at Balram Dham was initiated with community effort over several years, and had abruptly transitioned into an amusement park. The collector has allotted the land to the Nagar Parishad for a park which is being built at a cost of Rs 2.7 crore.

The villagers also threatened a mass agitation if their demands were not met promptly within eight days. In response, Nagar Parishad president Meena Yadav said that the then governor had allotted this land to the nagar parishad during delimitation in 1977. Following this, land was given to the social forestry department for afforestation. The collector has again allotted land to nagar parishad for construction of the park.