Madhya Pradesh: Villagers in Gandhwani rescue leopard cub by draining water from well

Gandhwani: In Malhera village, 4 kilometres away from Gandhwani development block, a leopard's cub that had fallen in the well, was saved by the villagers by draining the well on Saturday.

The owner of the farm saw the cub in the well and informed the forest department and the villagers. The farmer along with the villagers removed water from the well by using 2-3 electric motors. Meanwhile the forest department team reached there and through a rope they dropped a cage in the dry well and the cub was finally rescued.

SDO of forest department Santosh Ransure said that the cub is a year old and as it is very young it would be released in the wild.

In the whole episode due to the alertness and the presence of mind of the villagers and forest department team the cub was saved.