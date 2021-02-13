Madhya Pradesh: Villagers in Barwani asked to take up organic farming; refrain from drugs, liquor

Barwani: Collector Shivraj Singh Verma conducted a choupal in Talwada Buzurg village and advised the villagers to go for organic farming and to refrain from alcohol and drugs.

This choupal was conducted on Wednesday, where the farmers gave him a warm welcome. They apprised him about their contribution in the development of the village.

Verma apprised that under the Ek Zila Ek Utpad campaign, ginger has been chosen for the district. So farmers should form Farmer Producer Companies (FPO) and take up organic farming to avail benefits under government schemes.

Verma also encouraged the villagers as to how group farming is more beneficial as compared to conventional farming and how they can contribute to make the village self-reliant. In the choupal, villager Mohan Agalcha apprised the gathering that he has been earning good profits through organic farming by making lesser investment. Farmers shared as to how they have benefitted from sweet corn farming.

Choupal district panchayat CEO Rituraj Singh, SDM Barwani Ghanshyam Dhangar, officials of agricultural department and villagers were present.