Madhya Pradesh: National Fertilizer Limited honored with the Environment Preservation Award

Guna: National Fertilizer Limited (NFL), Vijaipur unit has been awarded for outstanding work done in the Environment Preservation category in the '20th Annual Greentech Environment Award'.

This award has been presented by Greentech Foundation to Jagdeep Shah Singh, chief general manager (CGM), NFL Viajipur unit, in a grand function organised at Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

It is pertinent here to mention that NFL Vijaipur is always conscious about environmental issues. At the beginning NFL Vijaipur had a single tree, whereas at present there are nearly more than three lakhs trees at Vijaipur Unit, which is also inhabitation of various flora and fauna.

Year after year, NFL Vijaipur has been continuously increasing the afforestation area through plantation of new saplings.

Greentech Foundation established in the year 2000 in New Delhi. The award is presented to companies / units covering all sectors of industry and services sector demonstrating highest level of commitment to environment preservation, innovative practices and initiatives towards achieving sustainable goals that minimize carbon footprint.