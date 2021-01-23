Madhya Pradesh: Village Patels up in arms in Bagli tehsil, say their rights have been violated under MP Land Revenue Code

Bagli (Dewas district): To protest against violation of their rights, the village heads - called Patels - staged a sit-in for two hours here on Saturday morning . They said they will not cast votes for any election in future and asked Dewas district collector to remove their names from voter list.

Patels of villages falling under Bagli tehsil staged demonstration under the banner of Adarsh Gramin Rajaswa Vasuli Patel Sangh. They said their rights stand violated under MP Land Revenue Code. Patels said if government fails to address their demand in next 15 days, they will stage protest before chief minister’s residence in Bhopal. ‘They submitted memorandum to Bagli tehsildar Radha Mahant in this connection on Saturday. As part of protest, Patels held placards with slogans against step-motherly treatment of government. They declared to boycott all the work related to administration.

Association president Rajesh Patel, resident of Chumli village, said Patels have been serving their villages without honorarium for years and have lent full support to administration from patwari to police and other administrative officials in all kinds of works.

When the government did not get proper revenue from rural areas, Patels used to fill the government coffers through revenue collection. “But due defective policy of state government, Patel are on verge of facing disaster. Everyone flourished in 74 years of independence but village Patels were left out,” Rajesh Patel said. If needed, Patels will sit on fast unto death, he added.