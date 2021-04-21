Madhya Pradesh: Village 'mukhiya' booked for organising a wedding in Alirajpur district

UDAIGARH: Udaigarh police on Tuesday late in the night booked a village mukhiya (head) for violating the probatory orders pertaining to cap on gathering.

Police have booked one Naniya Deval, a village mukhiya of Bhandakhapar village under Udaigarh development block of Alirajpur district

Notably, the district administration issued prohibitory orders on Sunday under Section 144 of Cr PC in wake of corona curfew that will last till April 27 at 6 am.

As per order released by district collector Surbhi Gupta, all markets will remain closed and vehicular movement will be banned except for urgent works. All the private offices and kiosks will remain closed. Entry into district will be prohibited.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday late in the evening, Udaigarh police got a tip-off that village mukhiya is violating corona norms. Head constable Jaggannath Chawada rushed to the village at around 11 pm and found that the marriage ceremony is underway at Naniya’s place and large number villagers dancing on the beat of loud DJ music. Chawda immediately called police station in-charge Virender Anare. The DJ equipment has been seized.

Deval has been booked under Section 188, 279 of Indian Penal Code as well as section 51B Disaster Management Act. Other people of the area were also advised to postpone wedding and other programmes and follow the Covid-19 protocol.