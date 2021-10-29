Madhya Pradesh: Vikram awardee yoga instructor gives essential yoga tips ahead of festive season

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the festive season here, Indoreans are all set to feast on delicious food. Guiding fitness freaks on how to ensure fitness while feasting in a free webinar, Vikram awardee yoga instructor Pankaj Soni gave essential tips on Thursday.

“During festivals, we are immersed in such happiness that we do not hesitate to compromise on our health,” Soni said. He added that often during festivals, people skip healthy food and start eating junk food as well as living an unhealthy lifestyle, due to which many people suffer health problems like acidity, headache, body pain, weight gain, stomach bloating, etc.

“Even if you do not have time, adopt fitness, even if you use stairs instead of lift, use cycle or walk for some distance or walk in the morning or play outdoor games but the habit of physical fitness in daily routine is must,” Soni said.

Takeaways from the seminar for festive fitness

Healthy breakfast is very important in the morning. If you do not have breakfast properly, you have to face many problems like tiredness and weight gain.

Do at least 40 minutes of active physical activity every day. If you are not able to do this, then just take out at least 25 minutes for yourself. In these 20 to 25 minutes, go to the park and do whatever you like out of light running, yoga, body weight exercise etc.

Meditate for five minutes at any time during the day. During this, just focus on your breath. This will reduce your stress and your work will be better.

Eat more and more salad with food.

Quit the habit of drinking water immediately after eating food. Due to this your food is not digested properly.

Whenever you go to the wedding, go after having a heavy breakfast so that you do not overeat on ‘festive heavy food’.

Avoid overeating, otherwise many problems will increase.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking enough water throughout the day.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 01:56 AM IST