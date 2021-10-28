Madhya Pradesh: National Senior Canoe Sprint Kayaking-Canoeing Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh water sportsperson Kaveri Dheemar has won seven gold medals at 31st National Senior Canoe Sprint Kayaking-Canoeing Championship that concluded on Wednesday at Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh.

Kaveri won 2 gold medals in 1,000-meter in C1 and C2 events, a gold in 500-meter C1 event, another gold in 500-meter C2 event pairing with Namita, another gold in 200-meter C2 event with Namita again, one gold in 200-meter in C4 event and another gold in 5000-meter.

The delegation from MP won 29 medals in all with 12 gold medals, 12 silver and 5 bronze medals.

The women’s team became the overall champions of the tournament while the men’s team remained the runners-up.

The daughter of a daily wage worker, Kaveri, had joined the academy back in 2017 after she first came to know about the trials. And now, she is the three-time national water sports champion.

She was born and brought up in Mandi village that lies on the banks of river Narmada in Sehore district, building her interest in water sports.

She had also taken part in the qualifiers of Tokyo Olympics and Asian Games. Her coach Piyush Baroi said, “Kaveri is a consistent performer. But her performance at this national meet was beyond expectations.

Gold medals

1000 m: Sushma Verma and Aastha Dangi in K-4, Kaveri Dheemar in C-1 and C-2, Deepa Rajput in C-4

500 m: Kaveri in C-1, Kaveri and Namita in C-2, Namita in C-4

200 m: Sushma Verma and Aastha Dangi in 200m C-4, Kaveri and Namita in C-2, Kaveri in C-4

5000 m: Sushma and Aastha in 5000m K-2, Kaveri in C-1

Silver medals

1000 m: Devendra Sen, Neeraj Verma, Abhishek Sandhav in 1000m C-4, Sushma Verma and Aastha Dangi in K-2, Balbir Jat and Vishal Dangi in K-2, Balbir and Akshit Jat.

500 m: Vishal Dangi in 500m K-4, Sushma Verma in K-2

5000 m: Balveer Jat in 5000m K-1, Devendra Sen and Sonu Verma in C-2.

Bronze medals

1000 m: Devendra Singh in 1000m K-1, Devendra Sen and Neeraj Verma in C-2

500 m: Devendra and Balbir in 500m K-2, Devendra Sen and Sonu Verma in C-4

200 m: Abhishek Sandhav in 200m C-4.

