Madhya Pradesh: Vigilance awareness week, applicants informed about passport advisory, frauds

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Regional Passport Office, Bhopal, organised a seminar to make the applicants aware about passport advisory on Thursday under vigilance awareness week.

The theme of this year has been kept by the Central Vigilance Commission as ‘Self-reliance with integrity’.

Regional Passport Officer Rashmi Baghel says the official website of the Ministry of External Affairs for passport application is "www.passportindia.gov.in", apart from this, all the websites that appear for passport application are all fake websites, avoid applying on them. One can also apply for a passport through the mobile app "mPassport Seva" of the Ministry of External Affairs.

“It is very easy and simple to apply for a passport, so fill the application yourself, do not get your application filled by any other person and fill all the information correctly. Filling any kind of wrong information can get hold of your file,” Baghel adds.

In normal cases, the fee for normal passport application is Rs 1500 and Tatkal is Rs 3500, if any website asks for payment of more than this, and then be alert. She says if any employee of the office demands money, then complain to the concerned officer on the office's e-mail rpo.bhopal@mea.gov.in.

From time to time, instructions are issued by the Passport Office to protect against fake websites through social media and newspapers. So be alert and beware of fake websites because through them your personal information and data can reach hackers,” Baghel says.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 09:04 PM IST