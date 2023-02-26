Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Yatra concludes in Manpur

Manpur (Madhya Pradesh): A programme was held in Manpur village commemorating the conclusion of Vikas Yatra. Local MLA and state cabinet minister Usha Thakur flagged off the yatra from Ashok Stambh. During the Yatra, minister Thakur was warmly welcomed by hundreds of BJP workers led by Ravi Yadav at the residence of the council president.

In a first visit, minister Thakur discussed several development works in the presence of council president Yadav, Yatra in-charge Jitendra Bajdolia, divisional president Punjalal Ninama and also gave priority to get many development works done.

After this, the Yatra reached the residence of municipal council president Raveena Pawan Yadav. As soon as the Yatra reached there, fireworks began outside the house. Minister Thakur along with hundreds of his convoy was welcomed by the chairman wearing a garland weighing 51 kilogram and the chairman of the council wore a saafa.

The Yatra reached Government Higher Secondary School and an announcement was made there to build a college as per the demand of the students and to construct five additional classes and boundary wall of Puri School.

The foundation stone of CC road, drain construction, paver block under special fund was laid on the occasion. In the same sequence, the foundation stone of Khurdi Road asphaltisation and construction of tin shed at Muktidham costing Rs 12.83 lakh was also laid. Minister Thakur informed people about all the schemes.