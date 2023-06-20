 Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Teerth Yatra Showcases Development In Mahidpur Vidhansabha
Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Teerth Yatra Showcases Development In Mahidpur Vidhansabha

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Mahidpur witnessed a grand spectacle as the BJP celebrated completion of nine years of Narendra Modi's government with VikasTeerthYatra. MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan and MP Anil Firozia inspected construction projects underway in Mahidpur Assembly constituency.

The representatives set off on a thorough tour, stopping at significant locations that highlighted the government's progress. Chauhan launched Chitavad Irrigation Project, along with Harbakhedi and Samakota Dam projects.

Additionally, the Yatra showed commitment to enhancing public infrastructure. The Civil Hospital at Mahidpur, culvert on Jail Road, and upcoming park highlighted how the city changed into a centre of growth.

article-image

